Renasant Bank Buys 559 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $225.33 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

