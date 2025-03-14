iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after acquiring an additional 346,918 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,686,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $45.52 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.