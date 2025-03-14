Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.05. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

