Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12,236.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,540 shares during the quarter. ARM comprises about 1.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in ARM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 7.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $112.05 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

