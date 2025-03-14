Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 164,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 77,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wealth Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

