Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 571,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Trading Down 15.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.