Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 53.8% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 53.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 4,662,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 1,252,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 23.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

