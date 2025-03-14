essensys (LON:ESYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. essensys had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%.
essensys Price Performance
Shares of LON ESYS opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.80. essensys has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.
About essensys
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than essensys
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Crypto Crash Hits These 4 Blockchain Stocks—Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.