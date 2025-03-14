essensys (LON:ESYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. essensys had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%.

Shares of LON ESYS opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.80. essensys has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

