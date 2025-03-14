iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

