Renasant Bank Sells 1,051 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Renasant Bank decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

