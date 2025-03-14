3,377 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

