Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 4.4% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $86,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 60.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

BN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

