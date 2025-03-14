Band Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $121.83 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $121.83 million and $11.69 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 158,228,669 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

