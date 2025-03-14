cVault.finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $58.98 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $58.98 million and $3,173.27 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,897.98 or 0.07087469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

