Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $131,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $250.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

