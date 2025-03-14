Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EnerSys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

NYSE:ENS opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

