DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,532 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $275,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,056,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,076,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,403,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 523,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

