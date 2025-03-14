Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $5.51. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 1,892,686 shares changing hands.
UEC has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,230,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,551,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,862,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 631,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $100,773,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after buying an additional 3,259,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
