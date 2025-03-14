First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 542,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

