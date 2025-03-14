First National Trust Co Buys 7,417 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.7% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $70,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $275.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $277.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

