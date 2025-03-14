ETF Store Inc. Sells 4,425 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

ETF Store Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after buying an additional 1,441,121 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,099,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

