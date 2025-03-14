First National Trust Co Has $8.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

