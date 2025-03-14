O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,289.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,288.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,222.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,389.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total transaction of $4,041,455.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,988,764.55. The trade was a 21.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

