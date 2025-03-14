Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 154,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $307.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.85 and a 200-day moving average of $335.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

