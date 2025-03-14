Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after buying an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $263.26 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

