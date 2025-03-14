Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 56.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 321,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 115,630 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 300.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

DELL opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

