EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SAP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.17 and a 200-day moving average of $247.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.