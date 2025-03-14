IAG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

