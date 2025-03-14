PGGM Investments Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

UAL opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

