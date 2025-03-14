Atala Financial Inc Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

