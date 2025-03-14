Lbp Am Sa Invests $16.22 Million in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.