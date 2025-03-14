Lbp Am Sa Acquires 180,337 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,337 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Ventas were worth $28,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments raised its position in Ventas by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,483,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Ventas by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,769,097. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $66.26 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.