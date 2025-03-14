Lbp Am Sa Has $110.37 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.5% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Accenture were worth $110,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $107,327,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $3,704,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Accenture by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 35,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $422.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.96.

In other news, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $242,750.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,892.12. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,916.50. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $316.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.10. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

