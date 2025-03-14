Integras Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,727 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Integras Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4824 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

