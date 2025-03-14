Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

