Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $2.49 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Teleflex comprises 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.71.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.