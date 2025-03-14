O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.18 on Friday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

