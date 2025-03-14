Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.
Law Debenture Trading Up 0.6 %
Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 894 ($11.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 900.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 891.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 766 ($9.92) and a one year high of GBX 929 ($12.03).
Law Debenture Company Profile
