PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Issues Earnings Results

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.38) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PensionBee Group had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 18.26%.

PensionBee Group Price Performance

PBEE stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £340.64 million, a P/E ratio of -62.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.31. PensionBee Group has a 1-year low of GBX 94.63 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 191 ($2.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.81) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.72) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.81) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee is a leading online pension provider, making pension management easy for its customers while they save for a happy retirement. PensionBee helps its customers combine their old pension pots, make flexible contributions, invest in line with their goals and values and make withdrawals from the age of 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028).

