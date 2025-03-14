Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $501,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTLS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $69.94.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
