HighTower Advisors LLC Has $37.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134,638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $37,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

