Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

