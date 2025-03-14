ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.05.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

