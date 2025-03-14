Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

