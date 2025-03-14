King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 220 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $240,476.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,797 shares in the company, valued at $102,385,675.14. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,391,695. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

