PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,377,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE AXP opened at $256.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.88. American Express has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $326.27. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

