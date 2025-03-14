AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ROP opened at $562.88 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $556.24 and a 200-day moving average of $551.74. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

