Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 16,195 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $117.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.