Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
NYSE:FN opened at $223.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
