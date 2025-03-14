Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $223.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.63.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

