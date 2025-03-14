Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.00 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 billion and $167.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00003392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00003875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,124,587,179 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,207,208 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

